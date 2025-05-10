BioWorld - Saturday, May 10, 2025
Other news to note for May 9, 2025

May 9, 2025
Med-tech happenings, including deals and partnerships, grants, preclinical data and other news in brief: Cytel, Dignitana, DNV, Icotec, Mediso, Nested Knowledge, Osteotec, Paxman, Superconducting Systems.
