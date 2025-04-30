BioWorld. Link to homepage.
BioWorld - Wednesday, April 30, 2025
PDUFA date miss another disappointing delay for Barth drug
April 29, 2025
By
Mari Serebrov
Stealth Biotherapeutics Inc., and, more importantly, patients with Barth syndrome, faced another disappointing delay April 29 when the U.S. FDA kicked its approval decision down the road for Stealth’s elamipretide.
