Street’s syringe whinges, sales dip dog Regeneron’s Eylea in AMD

Another complete response letter from the U.S. FDA for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s age-related macular degeneration (AMD) therapy Eylea (aflibercept) – along with disappointing sales of the VEGF inhibitor – dented shares (NASDAQ:REGN) by $41.95. They closed April 29 at $568.91, having traded as low as $542.44 during the day.