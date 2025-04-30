BioWorld - Wednesday, April 30, 2025
Ono terminates development of Chordia’s cancer drug candidate

April 29, 2025
By Marian (YoonJee) Chu
Ono Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. terminated development of CTX-177 (ONO-7018), its ex-oncology candidate in-licensed from Chordia Therapeutics Inc. in December 2020 for up to ¥52.9 billion (US$370.37 million).
