BioWorld - Wednesday, April 30, 2025
Ono terminates development of Chordia’s cancer drug candidate
April 29, 2025
By
Marian (YoonJee) Chu
No Comments
Ono Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. terminated development of CTX-177 (ONO-7018), its ex-oncology candidate in-licensed from Chordia Therapeutics Inc. in December 2020 for up to ¥52.9 billion (US$370.37 million).
