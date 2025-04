AACR 2025: Nouscom reports early but promising response in Lynch syndrome

Off-the-shelf cancer vaccine specialist Nouscom AG announced positive final results for its lead product, Nous-209, showing there was a “highly potent” and durable immune response in carriers of Lynch syndrome, a common hereditary condition that can increase the lifetime risk of cancer by as much as 80%. The data, presented at the annual American Association for Cancer Research meeting on April 29, indicate Nous-209 elicits a cancer-preventing effect.