BioWorld - Wednesday, April 30, 2025
See today's BioWorld AsiaSee today's BioWorld
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.

Orum halts US study of DAC cancer asset after patient death

April 29, 2025
By Marian (YoonJee) Chu
No Comments
Orum Therapeutics Inc. on April 26 pulled the plug on a U.S.-based phase I study of ORM-5029, its lead oncology degrader antibody conjugate (DAC) asset, a decision that came months after the company first reported a patient death in November 2024.
BioWorld BioWorld Asia Clinical Cancer Women's health Antibody-drug conjugate Asia-Pacific U.S. FDA IND