BioWorld. Link to homepage.
BioWorld
BioWorld MedTech
BioWorld Asia
BioWorld Science
Data Snapshots
BioWorld
BioWorld MedTech
Infographics: Dynamic digital data analysis
Special reports
Infographics: Dynamic digital data analysis
Trump administration impacts
Biopharma M&A scorecard
BioWorld 2024 review
BioWorld MedTech 2024 review
BioWorld Science 2024 review
Women's health
China's GLP-1 landscape
PFA re-energizes afib market
China CAR T
Alzheimer's disease
Israel
Rise of obesity
Radiopharmaceuticals
Biosimilars
Aging
IVDs on the rise
Coronavirus
Artificial intelligence
BioWorld. Link to homepage.
Sign In
Sign Out
My Account
Subscribe
BioWorld - Wednesday, April 30, 2025
See today's BioWorld Asia
See today's BioWorld
Home
» Orum halts US study of DAC cancer asset after patient death
To read the full story,
subscribe
or
sign in
.
Orum halts US study of DAC cancer asset after patient death
April 29, 2025
By
Marian (YoonJee) Chu
No Comments
Orum Therapeutics Inc. on April 26 pulled the plug on a U.S.-based phase I study of ORM-5029, its lead oncology degrader antibody conjugate (DAC) asset, a decision that came months after the company first reported a patient death in November 2024.
BioWorld
BioWorld Asia
Clinical
Cancer
Women's health
Antibody-drug conjugate
Asia-Pacific
U.S.
FDA
IND