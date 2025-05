Regulus’ rare kidney disease drug draws Novartis in potential $1.7B buyout

Regulus Therapeutics Inc. CEO Jay Hagan told investors in a January call the company had no interest in “simply out-licensing” rights to lead candidate farabursen, an oligonucleotide targeting autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease set to start phase III testing on a path to a potential accelerated approval. And now, there’s no need to, as Regulus found a buyer for the whole company in a deal with Novartis AG valued at about $1.7 billion.