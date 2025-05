AACR 2025: D3 Bio, Immvira present solid tumor, brain cancer data

Shanghai-based D3 Bio (Wuxi) Co. Ltd. showed positive results for its lead candidate, next-generation KRAS G12C inhibitor, D3S-001, also known as elisrasib, in patients with KRAS G12C mutation cancers, including patients previously treated with first-generation KRAS G12C inhibitors. Presented at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR 2025) meeting on April 29, the data were simultaneously published in Nature Medicine.