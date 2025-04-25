BioWorld - Friday, April 25, 2025
4Q24 earnings stir biopharma stocks, leading to mixed performance

April 24, 2025
By Amanda Lanier
The BioWorld Biopharmaceutical Index reached a first quarter (Q1) peak of 9.64% by the end of February, before closing March up 3.86%.
