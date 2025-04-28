BioWorld - Monday, April 28, 2025
Musculoskeletal

Shanghai Qilu Pharmaceutical discovers new immunoproteasome inhibitors

April 28, 2025
Shanghai Qilu Pharmaceutical Research and Development Centre Ltd. has described immunoproteasome inhibitors reported to be useful for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and arthritis.
