Immuno-oncology

QLS-4131 designed to address unmet medical needs in multiple myeloma

Multiple myeloma (MM) is a complex disease with poor prognosis and its clinical management still remains a challenge in the field. Since both BCMA and GPRC5D are overexpressed in MM cells, a therapeutic approach targeting both would be of interest. Qilu Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. is hence developing a dual BCMA- and GPRC5D-targeting antibody – QLS-4131 – for the treatment of MM.