BioWorld - Wednesday, April 30, 2025
Immuno-oncology

A single antibody to attack two epitopes for cholangiocarcinoma driven by FGFR2 fusions

April 30, 2025
Abnormal fusion of the FGFR2 gene, encoding the fibroblast growth factor receptor 2, occurs in several types of cancer, including in up to 15% of cases of intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma.
