BioWorld - Wednesday, April 30, 2025
Breaking News: 100 days of uncertaintySee today's BioWorld Science
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.
Cancer

Blueprint Medicines patents new EGFR mutant inhibitors for NSCLC

April 30, 2025
Blueprint Medicines Corp. has disclosed EGFR mutant inhibitors reported to be useful for the treatment of non-small-cell lung cancer (NSCLC).
BioWorld Science Cancer Patents