BioWorld - Wednesday, April 30, 2025
Cancer

Iambic Therapeutics divulges new KIF18A inhibitors

April 30, 2025
Iambic Therapeutics Inc. has synthesized kinesin-like protein KIF18A inhibitors reported to be useful for the treatment of cancer.
