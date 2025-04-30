BioWorld - Wednesday, April 30, 2025
Neurology/psychiatric

New tachykinin NK3 receptor antagonists disclosed in Kallyope patent

April 30, 2025
Kallyope has divulged compounds acting as tachykinin NK3 receptor antagonists reported to be useful for the treatment of migraine.
