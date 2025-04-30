BioWorld - Wednesday, April 30, 2025
See today's BioWorld Asia
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.
Chinabio 2025

US capital crunch pushes China biotechs to roundabout financings

April 29, 2025
By Marian (YoonJee) Chu
Tightening of U.S. regulation and capital is leading Chinese biotechs to alternative and new models of financing, ranging from cross-border licensing deals, M&As, the so-called newco model and overseas listings.
BioWorld Asia Analysis and data insight Conferences Deals and M&A Financings ChinaBio Partnering Forum Cancer Cardiovascular Endocrine/metabolic Antibody-drug conjugate IPO Asia-Pacific China U.S. Policy SEC