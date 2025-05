With new leadership, Creyon enters a $1B-plus deal with Lilly

Less than a week after announcing it had a new CEO, privately held Creyon Bio Inc. began a licensing and research partnership with Eli Lilly and Co. Creyon is getting $13 million up front and could bring in more than $1 billion in milestone payments. The two plan to find, develop and commercialize RNA-targeted oligonucleotide treatments for a range of diseases.