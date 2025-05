‘Everything is possible’: Pharmas navigate US market uncertainties

“We are prepared for every scenario, even though we don’t know what some of those are.” That sums up the message from executives of Astrazeneca plc, GSK plc and Sanofi SA, when quizzed during presentations of their first-quarter 2025 results this week, about the fallout if pharmaceuticals they import to the U.S. are subject to tariffs.