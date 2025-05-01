BioWorld - Thursday, May 1, 2025
See today's BioWorld
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.

AUA hoorays in bladder cancer for J&J, Urogen, more

May 1, 2025
By Randy Osborne
Clinical results offered at the recent meeting of the American Urological Association in Las Vegas signal that better treatments may lie ahead for non-muscle invasive bladder cancer.
BioWorld Clinical Conferences Cancer Small molecule U.S.