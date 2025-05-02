Navigating the Trump tariffs: Biopharma execs weigh in

First quarter 2025 results presentations were the first chance analysts have had to quiz pharma companies in public about their exposure to the threat of U.S. import tariffs and what action they are taking to mitigate the risks. BioWorld reporters have listened in to the analyst meetings and filleted out responses to the tariff question by CEOs and senior executives, to get an overview of how the sector as a whole is responding. One thing is very clear: While pharmaceuticals are for now exempt from tariffs, the industry has been bracing for their imposition whilst at the same time lobbying strongly against them, on the grounds that drug shortages could result.