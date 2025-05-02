BioWorld. Link to homepage.
BioWorld
BioWorld MedTech
BioWorld Asia
BioWorld Science
Data Snapshots
BioWorld
BioWorld MedTech
Infographics: Dynamic digital data analysis
Special reports
Infographics: Dynamic digital data analysis
Trump administration impacts
Biopharma M&A scorecard
BioWorld 2024 review
BioWorld MedTech 2024 review
BioWorld Science 2024 review
Women's health
China's GLP-1 landscape
PFA re-energizes afib market
China CAR T
Alzheimer's disease
Israel
Rise of obesity
Radiopharmaceuticals
Biosimilars
Aging
IVDs on the rise
Coronavirus
Artificial intelligence
BioWorld. Link to homepage.
Sign In
Sign Out
My Account
Subscribe
BioWorld - Friday, May 2, 2025
See today's BioWorld
Home
» Oh them REMS: Cytokinetics heart-hit with FDA delay
To read the full story,
subscribe
or
sign in
.
Oh them REMS: Cytokinetics heart-hit with FDA delay
May 2, 2025
By
Randy Osborne
Wall Street immediately set to weighing the long-term import of Cytokinetics Inc.’s regulatory delay with aficamten, but the short-term impact was evident, as shares (NASDAQ:CYTK) dipped to close May 2 at $37.35, a loss of $5.57 or 13%.
BioWorld
Regulatory
Cardiovascular