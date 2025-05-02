BioWorld - Friday, May 2, 2025
See today's BioWorld
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.

Oh them REMS: Cytokinetics heart-hit with FDA delay

May 2, 2025
By Randy Osborne
Wall Street immediately set to weighing the long-term import of Cytokinetics Inc.’s regulatory delay with aficamten, but the short-term impact was evident, as shares (NASDAQ:CYTK) dipped to close May 2 at $37.35, a loss of $5.57 or 13%.
BioWorld Regulatory Cardiovascular