China pharma migration: Hengrui greenlighted for Hong Kong IPO

April 29, 2025
By Marian (YoonJee) Chu
Jiangsu Hengrui Pharmaceuticals Co. Ltd. is the latest mainland China pharmaceutical company to seek a capital raise on the Hong Kong stock exchange, winning clearance April 28 from the China Securities Regulatory Commission to float new H-shares.
