BioWorld. Link to homepage.
BioWorld
BioWorld MedTech
BioWorld Asia
BioWorld Science
Data Snapshots
BioWorld
BioWorld MedTech
Infographics: Dynamic digital data analysis
Special reports
Infographics: Dynamic digital data analysis
Trump administration impacts
Biopharma M&A scorecard
BioWorld 2024 review
BioWorld MedTech 2024 review
BioWorld Science 2024 review
Women's health
China's GLP-1 landscape
PFA re-energizes afib market
China CAR T
Alzheimer's disease
Israel
Rise of obesity
Radiopharmaceuticals
Biosimilars
Aging
IVDs on the rise
Coronavirus
Artificial intelligence
BioWorld. Link to homepage.
Sign In
Sign Out
My Account
Subscribe
BioWorld - Wednesday, April 30, 2025
See today's BioWorld Asia
Home
» China pharma migration: Hengrui greenlighted for Hong Kong IPO
To read the full story,
subscribe
or
sign in
.
China pharma migration: Hengrui greenlighted for Hong Kong IPO
April 29, 2025
By
Marian (YoonJee) Chu
Jiangsu Hengrui Pharmaceuticals Co. Ltd. is the latest mainland China pharmaceutical company to seek a capital raise on the Hong Kong stock exchange, winning clearance April 28 from the China Securities Regulatory Commission to float new H-shares.
BioWorld Asia
Analysis and data insight
Financings
Regulatory
Cancer
Cardiovascular
Immune
Immuno-oncology
IPO
Asia-Pacific
FDA
NMPA