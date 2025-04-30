With FDA approval, J&J enters the myasthenia gravis fray

The U.S. FDA approval of Johnson & Johnson’s Imaavy (nipocalimab-aahu) for myasthenia gravis brings the monoclonal antibody into a treatment space that teems with competition, both approved and in-development candidates. The human Fc receptor inhibitor was approved to treat generalized myasthenia gravis in patients who are 12 years and older. Patients must be anti-acetylcholine receptor [AChR] or anti-muscle-specific kinase [MuSK] antibody positive. Anti-AChR and anti-MuSK antibody-positive individuals make up more than 90% of all antibody-positive gMG patients.