Associate degree: PTC’s hints of phase II HD efficacy studied

PTC Therapeutics Inc. CEO Matthew Klein said the firm “achieved all we set out to [achieve] in phase II” with PTC-518 in Huntington’s disease (HD), but it wasn’t enough to excite Wall Street, as some questioned whether the level of associations between trial findings and efficacy would appease the U.S. FDA. Shares (NASDAQ:PTCT) ended May 5 at $40.65, down $9.30, or 18.6%. Warren, N.J.-based PTC rolled out the most recent data from the Pivot-HD effort in stage 2 and stage 3 HD with PTC-518, an oral, centrally as well as peripherally distributed huntingtin (HTT) pre-mRNA splicing modifier.