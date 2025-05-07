BioWorld. Link to homepage.
BioWorld
BioWorld MedTech
BioWorld Asia
BioWorld Science
Data Snapshots
BioWorld
BioWorld MedTech
Infographics: Dynamic digital data analysis
Special reports
Infographics: Dynamic digital data analysis
Trump administration impacts
Biopharma M&A scorecard
BioWorld 2024 review
BioWorld MedTech 2024 review
BioWorld Science 2024 review
Women's health
China's GLP-1 landscape
PFA re-energizes afib market
China CAR T
Alzheimer's disease
Israel
Rise of obesity
Radiopharmaceuticals
Biosimilars
Aging
IVDs on the rise
Coronavirus
Artificial intelligence
BioWorld. Link to homepage.
Sign In
Sign Out
My Account
Subscribe
BioWorld - Wednesday, May 7, 2025
See today's BioWorld Asia
See today's BioWorld
Home
» Innovent’s IBI-302 meets phase II endpoints in neovascular AMD
To read the full story,
subscribe
or
sign in
.
Innovent’s IBI-302 meets phase II endpoints in neovascular AMD
May 6, 2025
By
Tamra Sami
Innovent Biologics Inc.’s efdamrofusp alfa (IBI-302) met the primary endpoint in phase II, showing a gain of 10 or more letters in visual acuity from baseline at one year in Chinese patients with neovascular age-related macular degeneration.
BioWorld
BioWorld Asia
Ocular
Monoclonal antibody
Asia-Pacific
China