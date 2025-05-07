BioWorld - Wednesday, May 7, 2025
Innovent’s IBI-302 meets phase II endpoints in neovascular AMD

May 6, 2025
By Tamra Sami
Innovent Biologics Inc.’s efdamrofusp alfa (IBI-302) met the primary endpoint in phase II, showing a gain of 10 or more letters in visual acuity from baseline at one year in Chinese patients with neovascular age-related macular degeneration.
