BioWorld - Wednesday, May 7, 2025
See today's BioWorldSee today's BioWorld Asia
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.

Nuevocor draws $45M series B for gene therapy in rare heart disease

May 6, 2025
By Nuala Moran
Nuevocor Pte. Ltd. has closed a $45 million series B, enabling it to move lead gene therapy NVC-001 into the clinic in the treatment of an inherited form of cardiomyopathy.
BioWorld BioWorld Asia Science Clinical Financings Cardiovascular Gene therapy Series B Asia-Pacific Europe U.S.