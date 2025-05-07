BioWorld. Link to homepage.
BioWorld
BioWorld MedTech
BioWorld Asia
BioWorld Science
Data Snapshots
BioWorld
BioWorld MedTech
Infographics: Dynamic digital data analysis
Special reports
Infographics: Dynamic digital data analysis
Trump administration impacts
Biopharma M&A scorecard
BioWorld 2024 review
BioWorld MedTech 2024 review
BioWorld Science 2024 review
Women's health
China's GLP-1 landscape
PFA re-energizes afib market
China CAR T
Alzheimer's disease
Israel
Rise of obesity
Radiopharmaceuticals
Biosimilars
Aging
IVDs on the rise
Coronavirus
Artificial intelligence
BioWorld. Link to homepage.
Sign In
Sign Out
My Account
Subscribe
BioWorld - Wednesday, May 7, 2025
See today's BioWorld
See today's BioWorld Asia
Home
» Nuevocor draws $45M series B for gene therapy in rare heart disease
To read the full story,
subscribe
or
sign in
.
Nuevocor draws $45M series B for gene therapy in rare heart disease
May 6, 2025
By
Nuala Moran
Nuevocor Pte. Ltd. has closed a $45 million series B, enabling it to move lead gene therapy NVC-001 into the clinic in the treatment of an inherited form of cardiomyopathy.
BioWorld
BioWorld Asia
Science
Clinical
Financings
Cardiovascular
Gene therapy
Series B
Asia-Pacific
Europe
U.S.