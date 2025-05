Marea looks to a phase IIb study in cardiovascular disease

With positive phase IIa cardiovascular disease results in hand, Marea Therapeutics Inc. said it is ready to move on to a phase IIb study sometime in the second quarter of 2025. MAR-001, a monoclonal antibody targeting the protein coding gene ANGPTL4, produced an up to a 52.5% placebo-adjusted mean reduction in remnant cholesterol and up to a 52.7% placebo-adjusted mean reduction in triglycerides at 12 weeks.