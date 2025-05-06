BioWorld - Tuesday, May 6, 2025
Cancer

Revolution Medicines patents new GTPase KRAS mutant inhibitors

May 5, 2025
Revolution Medicines Inc. has disclosed macrocyclic compounds acting as GTPase KRAS (G12V mutant) inhibitors reported to be useful for the treatment of cancer.
