BioWorld - Tuesday, May 6, 2025
Inflammatory

Quantx divulges new IL-17A/A and IL-17A/F inhibitors

May 5, 2025
Quantx Biosciences US Inc. has synthesized interleukin-17A/A homodimer and/or IL-17A/F heterodimer inhibitors reported to be useful for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases.
