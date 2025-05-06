BioWorld - Tuesday, May 6, 2025
Cancer

DNA topoisomerase I inhibitors disclosed in Shanghai Yiweikang Pharmaceutical patents

May 5, 2025
Shanghai Yiweikang Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. has divulged camptothecin derivatives acting as DNA topoisomerase I inhibitors reported to be useful for the treatment of cancer.
