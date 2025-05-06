BioWorld - Tuesday, May 6, 2025
Cancer

Starg (Wuhan) Pharmaceutical discovers new WRN inhibitors

May 5, 2025
Starg (Wuhan) Pharmaceutical Technology Co. Ltd. has described Werner syndrome ATP-dependent helicase (WRN; RECQ3; RECQL2) inhibitors reported to be useful for the treatment of cancer.
