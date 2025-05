FDA clears Satsuma’s Atzumi for migraine

Following a complete response letter last year, Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Inc. received U.S. FDA approval of dihydroergotamine nasal powder to treat acute migraine with or without aura. Branded Atzumi, it is the first product that uses Satsuma’s SMART (Simple MucoAdhesive Release Technology) platform that combines an advanced powder and device technology aimed at making delivery more simple.