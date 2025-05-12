BioWorld - Monday, May 12, 2025
See today's BioWorld MedTech
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.

Case draws more refined line for Anti-Kickback violations

May 12, 2025
By Mark McCarty
Device makers may find it difficult to avoid running afoul of the Anti-Kickback Statute, but a recent case in the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Seventh Circuit suggests that the statutory definition of a referral is not set in stone.
BioWorld MedTech Regulatory U.S. Courts