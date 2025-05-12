BioWorld - Monday, May 12, 2025
Med-tech M&A value rebounds in April with $1.4B

May 12, 2025
By Amanda Lanier
Med-tech M&A activity rebounded in April, reaching $1.4 billion, a sharp increase from March’s $22.63 million, though still down from nearly $5 billion in January and $6 billion in February.
