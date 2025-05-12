BioWorld - Monday, May 12, 2025
See today's BioWorld MedTech
​Chipiron building ultra-low portable MRI scanner following $17M

May 12, 2025
By Shani Alexander
Chipiron SA will produce a prototype of its ultra-low portable magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) scanner, after raising $17 million in series A financing, as it looks to make MRI more accessible.
