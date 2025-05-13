BioWorld - Tuesday, May 13, 2025
Noridian eyes coverage of Invitae test panel for heritable aortic disease

May 13, 2025
By Mark McCarty
Noridian Healthcare Solutions opened a draft local coverage determination for gene tests for heritable thoracic aortic disease per a request from Invitae Corp., of San Francisco, which makes a comprehensive panel test for aortopathy.
