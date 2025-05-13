BioWorld - Tuesday, May 13, 2025
Mentaily raises $3M in seed funding for mental health platform

May 13, 2025
By Shani Alexander
Mentaily Ltd. raised $3 million in seed funding for its AI-powered mental health diagnosis, triage and support tool, Liv. The platform is designed to help patients suffering from psychological distress and mental illness.
