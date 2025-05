Three med-tech IPOs on the horizon

April may not have brought rain to med-tech, but tariffs and financial uncertainty certainly dampened the enthusiasm for IPOs. With those clouds lifting, three companies – Hinge Health Inc., Capsovision Inc., and Omada Health Inc. – appear ready to flower in May, potentially a harbinger of a return to the brisk pace for med-tech IPOs seen in the opening weeks of 2025 when eight companies raised nearly $1 billion.