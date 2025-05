Mirvie offers preeclampsia risk prediction in US

Mirvie Inc. continues the development of precision medicine for pregnancy-related conditions with its Encompass blood test to predict preeclampsia risk and individualized support to head off the life-threatening complication that affects one in 12 pregnancies. The test, which received U.S. FDA breakthrough device designation in 2022, is now available to order online with clinician review via telehealth.