BioWorld. Link to homepage.
BioWorld
BioWorld MedTech
BioWorld Asia
BioWorld Science
Data Snapshots
BioWorld
BioWorld MedTech
Infographics: Dynamic digital data analysis
Special reports
Infographics: Dynamic digital data analysis
Trump administration impacts
Biopharma M&A scorecard
BioWorld 2024 review
BioWorld MedTech 2024 review
BioWorld Science 2024 review
Women's health
China's GLP-1 landscape
PFA re-energizes afib market
China CAR T
Alzheimer's disease
Israel
Rise of obesity
Radiopharmaceuticals
Biosimilars
Aging
IVDs on the rise
Coronavirus
Artificial intelligence
BioWorld. Link to homepage.
Sign In
Sign Out
My Account
Subscribe
BioWorld - Thursday, May 15, 2025
See today's BioWorld MedTech
Home
» Survey says AI must overcome trust issue to transform health care
To read the full story,
subscribe
or
sign in
.
Survey says AI must overcome trust issue to transform health care
May 15, 2025
By
Holland Johnson
Royal Philips NV unveiled its Future Health Index report for 2025, and it reveals the widening trust gap between health care professionals and patients concerning the adoption of AI in health care.
BioWorld MedTech
Artificial intelligence
Digital health
Asia-Pacific
Europe
U.S.