BioWorld - Thursday, May 15, 2025
Home
» PhaseV raises $50M for AI platform to enhance clinical trials
PhaseV raises $50M for AI platform to enhance clinical trials
May 15, 2025
By
Shani Alexander
PhaseV Inc. raised $50 million in a series A funding round to further develop its machine learning (ML) platform which helps companies reduce the cost and duration of clinical trials, and increase their possibility of success.
