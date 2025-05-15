BioWorld - Thursday, May 15, 2025
PhaseV raises $50M for AI platform to enhance clinical trials

May 15, 2025
By Shani Alexander
PhaseV Inc. raised $50 million in a series A funding round to further develop its machine learning (ML) platform which helps companies reduce the cost and duration of clinical trials, and increase their possibility of success.
