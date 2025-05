Abbott studies show CGM users have fewer hospitalizations

A pair of studies published in Diabetologia demonstrate that use of continuous glucose monitors (CGMs) reduces hospitalizations in people with type 1 diabetes and in those with type 2 diabetes who use insulin compared to use of capillary blood glucose monitoring. Abbott Laboratories’s REFLECT real-world studies showed that use of its Freestyle Libre CGMs reduced the severity of cardiovascular conditions associated with diabetes and, consequently, led to fewer in-patient stays.