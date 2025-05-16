BioWorld - Friday, May 16, 2025
Rebrain’s brain targeting AI secures MDR CE mark

May 16, 2025
By Shani Alexander
Rebrain SAS's Optimmri platform received European Medical Device Regulation CE mark certification to enable surgeons to identify areas of interest in the brain during deep brain stimulation procedures for Parkinson's disease and essential tremor.
