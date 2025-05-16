BioWorld. Link to homepage.
BioWorld
BioWorld MedTech
BioWorld Asia
BioWorld Science
Data Snapshots
BioWorld
BioWorld MedTech
Infographics: Dynamic digital data analysis
Special reports
Infographics: Dynamic digital data analysis
Trump administration impacts
Biopharma M&A scorecard
BioWorld 2024 review
BioWorld MedTech 2024 review
BioWorld Science 2024 review
Women's health
China's GLP-1 landscape
PFA re-energizes afib market
China CAR T
Alzheimer's disease
Israel
Rise of obesity
Radiopharmaceuticals
Biosimilars
Aging
IVDs on the rise
Coronavirus
Artificial intelligence
BioWorld. Link to homepage.
Sign In
Sign Out
My Account
Subscribe
BioWorld - Friday, May 16, 2025
See today's BioWorld MedTech
Home
» Rebrain’s brain targeting AI secures MDR CE mark
To read the full article
sign up for free
or
sign in
.
Rebrain’s brain targeting AI secures MDR CE mark
May 16, 2025
By
Shani Alexander
Rebrain SAS
's Optimmri platform received European Medical Device Regulation CE mark certification to enable surgeons to identify areas of interest in the brain during deep brain stimulation procedures for Parkinson's disease and essential tremor.
BioWorld MedTech
Clinical
Artificial intelligence
Imaging
Asia-Pacific
Europe