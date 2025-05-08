BioWorld - Thursday, May 8, 2025
Breaking News: 100 days of uncertaintySee today's BioWorld Science
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.
Gastrointestinal

Plant compound PEITC may mitigate both oxidative stress and inflammation in ulcerative colitis

May 7, 2025
Ulcerative colitis, one type of chronic inflammatory bowel disease, is driven by a form of programmed cell death called pyroptosis.
BioWorld Science Gastrointestinal