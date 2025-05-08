BioWorld - Thursday, May 8, 2025
Breaking News: 100 days of uncertaintySee today's BioWorld Science
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.
HIV/AIDS

New HIV integrase inhibitors disclosed in Gilead patent

May 7, 2025
Gilead Sciences Inc. has divulged bridged tricyclic carbamoylpyridone prodrugs acting as HIV integrase inhibitors reported to be useful for the treatment of HIV infection.
BioWorld Science Infection HIV/AIDS Patents