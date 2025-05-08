BioWorld - Thursday, May 8, 2025
Cancer

Canwell Biotech discovers new SHP-2 inhibitors

May 7, 2025
Canwell Biotech Ltd. has described tyrosine-protein phosphatase non-receptor type 11 (PTPN11; PTP-2C; SHP-2) inhibitors reported to be useful for the treatment of cancer.
