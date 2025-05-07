BioWorld - Wednesday, May 7, 2025
See today's BioWorld Asia
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.
Biopharma financings April 2025

Biopharma funding drops 71% from 2024, but in line with prior years

May 6, 2025
By Amanda Lanier
Total biopharma financings for the first four months of 2025 reached $15.48 billion, a 71% decline from $53.49 billion in 2024. Biopharma companies raised $2.4 billion in April 2025, reflecting a 37% drop from March's $3.82 billion.
BioWorld Asia Analysis and data insight Financings IPO