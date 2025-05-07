BioWorld. Link to homepage.
BioWorld
BioWorld MedTech
BioWorld Asia
BioWorld Science
Data Snapshots
BioWorld
BioWorld MedTech
Infographics: Dynamic digital data analysis
Special reports
Infographics: Dynamic digital data analysis
Trump administration impacts
Biopharma M&A scorecard
BioWorld 2024 review
BioWorld MedTech 2024 review
BioWorld Science 2024 review
Women's health
China's GLP-1 landscape
PFA re-energizes afib market
China CAR T
Alzheimer's disease
Israel
Rise of obesity
Radiopharmaceuticals
Biosimilars
Aging
IVDs on the rise
Coronavirus
Artificial intelligence
BioWorld. Link to homepage.
Sign In
Sign Out
My Account
Subscribe
BioWorld - Wednesday, May 7, 2025
See today's BioWorld Asia
Home
» Biopharma funding drops 71% from 2024, but in line with prior years
To read the full story,
subscribe
or
sign in
.
Biopharma financings April 2025
Biopharma funding drops 71% from 2024, but in line with prior years
May 6, 2025
By
Amanda Lanier
Total biopharma financings for the first four months of 2025 reached $15.48 billion, a 71% decline from $53.49 billion in 2024. Biopharma companies raised $2.4 billion in April 2025, reflecting a 37% drop from March's $3.82 billion.
BioWorld Asia
Analysis and data insight
Financings
IPO