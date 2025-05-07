BioWorld - Wednesday, May 7, 2025
See today's BioWorld Asia
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.

Australia follows Canadian lead; Labor win a sharp rebuke to Trump

May 6, 2025
By Tamra Sami
Australian biopharma stakeholders welcomed the reelection of Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, who promised to expand Medicare and to invest more in Australian research.
BioWorld Asia Regulatory Asia-Pacific Australia