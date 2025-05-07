BioWorld. Link to homepage.
BioWorld - Wednesday, May 7, 2025
Dimerix strikes $601M Amicus deal for kidney disease drug DMX-200
May 6, 2025
By
Tamra Sami
Dimerix Ltd. sealed an exclusive license agreement with Amicus Therapeutics Inc. for commercialization of its phase III kidney disease candidate, DMX-200, in a deal valued at AU$940 million (US$601.22 million).
