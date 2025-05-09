BioWorld - Friday, May 9, 2025
Breaking News: 100 days of uncertainty
Cancer

Merck Sharp & Dohme patents new IL4I1 inhibitors

May 8, 2025
Merck Sharp & Dohme LLC has disclosed L-amino acid oxidase (IL4I1; LAAO) inhibitors reported to be useful for the treatment of cancer.
